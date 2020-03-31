Goldendale Spring Break Food Boxes

The Goldendale School District (GSD) will be offering its regular breakfast and lunch service this week, on Wednesday, April 1, and Friday, April 3. Next week, from April 6 to April 10, GSD will temporarily suspend its regular breakfast and lunch service for spring break.



Instead, a spring break food box will be available for children to pick up this Friday, April 3. The box will contain a week’s worth of non-perishable food.



The spring break food boxes will be available at the Primary School on Friday, April 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Food boxes will be delivered to children at the Georgeville Community Center and the Roosevelt School District on Friday, April 3 at 8:30 a.m.



These food boxes are being provided as a unified effort between GSD, the City of Goldendale, the generosity of Aimee Waddell, the Goldendale Grange, and the Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center (EOC).



On Monday, April 13, GSD will resume its regular breakfast and lunch service (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays) at the Primary School along with delivery to Georgeville and Roosevelt.