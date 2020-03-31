COVID-19 Donation and Volunteer Information

As of publication of this post, there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wasco County and zero confirmed cases in Sherman and Gilliam counties. In Oregon, there have been 606 positive cases and 16 deaths.

Donations are requested for the COVID-19 response effort. Below is a list of items being requested:

• Commercial N-95 masks, non-latex gloves, surgical bonnets, booties and isolation (surgical) gowns

• Community created or sewn surgical masks, surgical bonnets and isolation gowns (patterns available upon request)

• Non-perishable food items

• Monetary donations may be sent to local food banks or community organizations of your choice

We are also developing a list of community members wishing to volunteer. Please contact Lynette Black, Donations and Volunteer Manager at 541-298-3578, with offers of donations, sewing patterns for requested supplies or if you have an interest in volunteering