Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Update 3/29

Sunday, March 29th, 2020, 6:00 PM



One new case was confirmed positive on Sunday in the Central Zone. For up to date information on confirmed cases in our county please refer to our Public Health Department webpage:http://klickitatcounty.org/1187/COVID-19



The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is working to ensure our community members are informed with accurate and current information along with additional tips to stay healthy.



A service program Operation Stay Home -Stay Healthy Delivery Service began as planned on Friday March 27th, 2020. Partnering agencies and First Responders are available to assist with this program in our county. This service is intended for members of our community in quarantine (may have been exposed to COVID-19), isolation (have tested positive for COVID-19), High Risk and Vulnerable Populations.



To access this service, community members, as described above, should contact the WAGAP Call Center (509) 493-2662 or Toll-Free (800) 755-1192 for guidance. The Call Center will work with the customer to determine which store to call from the list of participating stores below. The customer will then order groceries via that store’s specific systems and requirements. Following order placement with the assigned store, the customer will contact the Call Center, again, to notify them of order pick-up details for First Responder pick-up and delivery of groceries.



Our community is collaborating towards an effective, safe and healthy environment for us all. There are care packages that are being delivered to those in need, the school systems are offering food pickup and delivery, businesses are offering more food-to-go options and the medical facilities and pharmacies are assisting our community in providing the best care possible.



Please note that Governor Inslee updated the guidance on funerals and real estate transactions on 03/28/2020 to give a clearer understanding of what is allowed and not allowed under the current restrictions, please refer to the following link for those details: Inslee issues additional guidance on funerals and real estate transactions, letter to tribal governments



We ask you for your own safety and the safety of others to pleaseStay home – Stay Healthy.

Residents of Klickitat County need to:



Stay Home! Per the Proclamation by the Governor- All people in Washington State shall immediately cease leaving their home or place of residence except: (1) to conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or (2) for employment in essential business services. Stay Home, Stay Healthy!

Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including; handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth

Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions including but not limited to diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system.

When to seek medical evaluation and advice:



If you have a cough or fever (100.4+) or higher, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider.

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. During an outbreak with a new virus there is a lot of uncertainty. Our guidance and advice are subject to change as we learn more. We will continue to keep you updated.

The Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center along with the Klickitat County Public Health Department is working with the Local Medical Providers, and Emergency Management to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the confirmed case. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.





Resources available within Klickitat County include the Skyline Hospital screening tool available on their website at https://myskylinehealth.org/ and the KVH Nurse Helpline which is currently operating, they can be reached by calling (509)773-4029.