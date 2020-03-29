Up to 200K deaths foreseen in US as Spain, Italy demand help

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert says the country could see 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus and millions of infections. Meantime, Spain and Italy are pleading for European help as they fight still-surging infections and U.S. authorities are urging millions in the hard-hit New York City region to stay home. The confirmed global death rate surpassed 30,000 people and new virus epicenters are emerging, including in rural counties in the U.S. with few intensive care units. Spain and Italy alone account for more than half of the world’s death toll and are still seeing over 800 deaths a day each.