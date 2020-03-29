Third and Fourth Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Wasco County

As of publication of this post, there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wasco County and zero confirmed cases in Sherman and Gilliam counties. In Oregon, there have been 414 positive cases and 12 deaths.

A third and fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 have been reported in Wasco County. Both individuals have been in isolation at home. Infection appears to be via community transmission.

Unified Command will publish a press release if cases are confirmed in Sherman or Gilliam counties. Any new confirmed cases in Wasco County will be tracked on the Unified Command website (https://wascoshermangilliamcovid-19.com/).

The Unified Command website will be updated daily.