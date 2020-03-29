Specter of 100K-plus virus deaths as Trump seeks reopening

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the White House looks for ways to restore normalcy in parts of the U.S., the government’s foremost infection disease expert has a sober prognosis. Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN that the country could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the coronavirus pandemic. He says the pandemic is such a “moving target” that it’s hard to pin down such a forecast. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump refused to acknowledge the severity of the crisis early on. And she says that has cost lives.