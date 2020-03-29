Klickitat County Sadly Reports the First Fatality due to (COVID-19)

KLICKITAT COUNTY – The Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center in Unified Command with the Klickitat County Public Health Department has been informed of the first death resulting from COVID-19 for a Klickitat County resident.

The individual tested positive and was transferred and treated appropriately at a facility outside of the county. Klickitat County Public Health Department continues to take action and explore efforts to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This is a tragic loss of life and we share our deepest condolences with the family and friends. Although the majority of cases are mild, this is a very serious virus that can lead to death.

We ask you for your own safety and the safety of others to please Stay home – Stay Healthy.

Residents of Klickitat County need to:

Stay Home! Per the Proclamation by the Governor- All people in Washington State shall immediately cease leaving their home or place of residence except: (1) to conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or (2) for employment in essential business services . Stay Home, Stay Healthy!

. Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including; handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions including but not limited to diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system.

When to seek medical evaluation and advice:

If you have a cough or fever (100.4+) or higher, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider.

If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

During an outbreak with a new virus there is a lot of uncertainty. Our guidance and advice are subject to change as we learn more. We will continue to keep you updated.

The Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center along with the Klickitat County Public Health Department is working with the Local Medical Providers, and Emergency Management to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the confirmed case. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Resources available within Klickitat County include the Skyline Hospital screening tool available on their website at https://myskylinehealth.org/ and the KVH Nurse Helpline which is currently operating, they can be reached by calling (509)773-4029.

How can people protect themselves and others? Stay Home, Stay Healthy!

Stay home and follow the Governors Proclamation. All people in Washington State shall immediately cease leaving their home or place of residence except: (1) to conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or (2) for employment in essential business services. Proclamation by the Governor Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-25

What should I do if I think I have Coronavirus?

You need to stay home, restrict your activities outside your home, EXCEPT for getting medical care. Dial 911 if you are having an emergency. Call ahead before visiting your doctor, the hospital or emergency department and tell them you suspect you have COVID-19. DO NOT go to work or public areas. Avoid using shared transportation if possible. Wash your hands. Cover your coughs and sneezes.

For more information on Novel Coronavirus

This is an emerging situation with rapidly evolving information. Updates will be made as new information emerges on the DOH website. The Washington State Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington State, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, please call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

Sign up for Emergency Notifications through our website:

Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management https://www.klickitatcounty.org/249/Emergency-Management Prepare for Disasters – Be informed – Plan Ahead www.klickitatcounty.org/986/Emergency-Preparedness