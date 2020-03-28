U.S. hotspots grow as virus cases surpass 620,000 globally

DETROIT (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide have passed the 620,000 mark as new cases rose in the United States and Europe. As New York City continued to be pummeled, U.S. cities such as Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans have become hotspots. In parts of Africa, virus prevention measures took a violent turn as countries imposed lockdowns and curfews or sealed off major cities, with police in Kenya firing tear gas and officers elsewhere seen on video hitting people with batons. Russia said its borders would be fully closed as of Monday. Spain reported 832 more deaths Saturday, its highest daily count yet, bringing its total to 5,690 fatalities.