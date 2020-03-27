What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

America’s coronavirus infections have surged to the most in the world, and has Italy shut down its industry. Masses of unemployed Indian laborers got food handouts, South Africa began a three-week lockdown and U.S. cities Chicago and Detroit saw increases in infections. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak. And advocates and prison guards are calling for reforms to head off a potential outbreak in the federal prison system.