Oregon Marine Board Places Temporary Boating Restrictions on Deschutes, John Day Rivers

In response to current public health concerns, many access sites have already been closed or will be closed soon on the Deschutes and John Day Rivers. To ensure the safety of boaters, the Marine Board will be temporarily closing stretches of these waters to all boating beginning on Saturday, March 28, 2020. These restrictions are scheduled to be in place through April 30 and will protect boaters from entering a river system where the availability of access and take-out points is uncertain.

All boating activities on the Deschutes River will be restricted from the Pelton Dam (River Mile 97) to its confluence with the Columbia River near Biggs Junction. The temporary closure on the John Day River extends from the mouth of the North Fork John Day River (River Mile 184) in Kimberly, downstream to Tumwater Falls, approximately 10 miles from the Columbia River. In both rivers, both motorized and non-motorized boats will be restricted.

The Marine Board will continue to work with its partners to safeguard boaters during these challenging times. We are also committed to ensuring consistency between boating regulations and other local restrictions necessitated to help slow the spread of COVID-19.