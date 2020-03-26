Food Distribution Change For Goldendale Schools

Thank you for your patience as we navigate this ever changing situation. Please continue to view our website www.goldendaleschools.org for the most recent information and staff emails. Staff is working remotely per the Governor’s “Stay Home” order.

Food Service delivery is Monday, Wednesday and Friday (tomorrow, March 27 is the last day of deliveries to all routes).

Pick up times at the Primary School are from 8:30 to 10:00 am. at the circular driveway. Please practice social distancing of at least 6 feet apart while waiting for meals.

Two Meals are provided, Breakfast and Lunch.

Starting Monday, March 30 School vans will only be able to deliver to Georgeville Community Center and Roosevelt School. Deliveries will be between 8:30 to 9:00 am.

We ask that if you have not been picking up meals at either Georgeville Community Center or Roosevelt school, that you please pick up at the Primary School circular drive on M,W,F between 8:30 – 10:00 am. Thank you and we apologize for the inconvenience.

