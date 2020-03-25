Public Actions Restrictions

KLICKITAT COUNTY – The Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center in Unified Command with the Klickitat County Public Health Department are pleading with the community to Stay Home, Stay Healthy!

As a reminder, On March 23, WA Governor Jay Inslee issued Proclamation 20-25 “Stay Home – Stay Healthy”. This proclamation places the following restrictions on participation by all people in Washington State by prohibiting each of the following activities by all people and businesses throughout Washington State, which prohibitions shall remain in effect until midnight on April 6, 2020, unless extended beyond that date:

All people in Washington State shall immediately cease leaving their home or place of residence except: (1) to conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or (2) for employment in essential business services. This prohibition shall remain in effect until midnight on April 6, 2020, unless extended beyond that date.





Effective midnight on March 25, 2020, all non-essential businesses in Washington State shall cease operations except for performing basic minimum operations. All essential businesses are encouraged to remain open and maintain operations, but must establish and implement social distancing and sanitation measures established by the United States Department of Labor or the Washington State Department of Health Guidelines. This prohibition shall remain in effect until midnight on April 8, 2020, unless extended beyond that date.

See Governor’s Proclamation for Essential Business Essential Business

See Governor’s Proclamation Governor’s Proclamation 20-25