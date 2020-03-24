Stocks up over 5% amid building hopes for US virus stimulus

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are jumping in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday amid expectations that Congress is nearing a deal on a big coronavirus relief bill. That would follow more aggressive steps from the Federal Reserve announced a day earlier to support lending and bond markets. Major U.S. indexes jumped more than 5% in the first few minutes of trading, joining a worldwide rally. The market has seen rebounds like this before, only for them to wash out immediately. Investors say they ultimately need to see the number of new coronavirus infections peak before markets can find a bottom.