Spanish army finds bodies in nursing homes among residents

MADRID (AP) — Spanish army troops disinfecting nursing homes in Madrid have found, to their horror, some residents living in squalor among the infectious bodies of people that authorities suspect have died from the coronavirus. Prosecutors have launched a judicial probe. Defense Minister Margarita Robles said the elderly were “completely left to fend for themselves, or even dead, in their beds.” She said the discovery included several nursing homes and several bodies but did not give their exact locations.The news came as Spain announced a record number of daily deaths and infections. Spain has 39,673 infections and 2,696 deaths.