Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Administration officials and congressional leaders are struggling to complete a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package as the coronavirus crisis deepens. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is suggesting he has qualms about extending the current 15-day suggested shutdown. Surgeon General Jerome Adams says “Things are going to get worse before they get better.” Yet hours earlier Trump suggested in a tweet that the remedies may be more harmful than the outbreak. That contradicts the advice of medical experts across the U.S. On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence said the country should expect new federal guidance “which will make it possible for people that have been exposed to return to work more quickly” by wearing masks.