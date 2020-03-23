Gov. Brown orders Oregonians to stay home to stem COVID-19 spread

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered Oregonians to stay at home and banned all non-essential gatherings to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Brown issued the executive order Monday after crowds of people swarmed the state’s beaches, hiking trails and parks over the weekend. The crowds prompted several coastal towns to order non-residents out and shut down their hotels. Monday’s order closes businesses such as arcades, barber shops, hair salons, gyms and fitness studios, skating rinks, theaters and yoga studios. Also closed are playgrounds, sport courts and skating rinks. Oregon has had five deaths from COVID-19 and 161 confirmed cases.

