Fallout of ’08 bailout looms over Washington negotiations

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a decade after Washington bailed out big banks, Congress and the White House are engaged in a new debate over emergency spending. This time there’s more taxpayer money at stakes. Lawmakers are debating a nearly $2 trillion rescue package for major industries, small businesses and individuals impacted by the fast-moving coronavirus. Though more emergency money will likely be needed to tackle the crisis, this package is already far larger than the $700 billion bank bailout President George W. Bush requested in 2008 and the $800 billion his successor, President Barack Obama, sought in stimulus in 2009.