Klickitat County Zone Description

KLICKITAT COUNTY – The Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center working with Klickitat County Public Health Department under Unified Command wishes to define the term “Zone” used in the recent Media Release. The operational plan is based on logical zoning, otherwise known as “Klickitat County Burn Ban Zones”. This zoning was recently established for the purposes of setting burn ban restrictions. In the case if COVID-19 response, we felt our community would be aware of the established zone boundaries. Unified Command along with the Public Health Department and cooperating agencies and partners identified this as a model to protect the identity of individuals confirmed positive for COVID-19. At this time the general public should adhere to the physical distancing guidelines and staying home if they are sick. As of 3/21/2020, all 4 confirmed cases so far are in zone 2, or the Central Region. Here is a link to the zoning map. www.klickitatcounty.org/249/EmergencyManagement