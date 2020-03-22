3rd and 4th Cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus confirmed in a Klickitat County

KLICKITAT COUNTY – Today, in Unified Command with the Klickitat County Public Health Department confirmed the 3 nd and 4th cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Both cases are a potential for community spread in the central region of Klickitat County. If you display symptoms of Covid-19, including fever of 100.4+, cough, or shortness of breath, please contact your healthcare provider or the KVH Nurse Helpline below. The Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center along with the Klickitat County Health Department is working with the Washington State Department of Health, Local Medical Providers, and Emergency Management to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the confirmed cases. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Resources available within Klickitat County include the Skyline Hospital screening tool available on their website at https://myskylinehealth.org/ and the KVH Nurse Helpline which is currently operating, they can be reached by calling (509)773-4029.

How can people protect themselves and others?

The most important thing you can do is maintain your social distancing. Social distancing means remaining out of group settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining 6 feet or more from others if possible. Stay home if you have any one of the following symptoms: a temperature of 100.4 degrees F (or greater) or a cough or shortness of breath. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid close contact (6 feet) with people who are sick. Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces around your house and business.

What can I do to help?

EVERYONE in Klickitat County needs to be responsible with their own health and stay informed. If everyone is diligent and responsible it will help response to this emerging public health threat in Klickitat County. We should all do our part and not make assumptions by discriminating, spreading misinformation /rumors, or harassing individuals, families, and communities. Be diligent with social distancing. Wash your hands. Stay home if you have any one of the following symptoms: a temperature of 100.4 degrees F (or greater) or a cough or shortness of breath.

What should I do if I think I have Coronavirus?

You need to stay home, restrict your activities outside your home, EXCEPT for getting medical care. Dial 911 if you are having an emergency. Call ahead before visiting your doctor, the hospital or emergency department and tell them you suspect you have COVID-19. DO NOT go to work, or public areas. Avoid using shared transportation if possible. Wash your hands. Cover your coughs and sneezes.

For more information on Novel Coronavirus

This is an emerging situation with rapidly evolving information. Updates will be made as new information emerges on the DOH website. The Washington State Department of Health has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington State, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, please call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

