Klickitat Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Prepares for the County Needs

KLICKITAT COUNTY –The Klickitat County Emergency Operations Center is preparing for possible future needs of residents. As several states around the nation have issued “shelter in place” orders, the team at the EOC is planning for how this may look in our county, specifically how our residents would receive groceries or medicine. Those in the vulnerable population are being asked to stay home as much as possible to reduce the possibility of exposure to COVID19.

If the need for people to stay at home due to precaution, illness, or mandate increases, the need for delivery services will be required. In order to provide this service, safety must be considered. EOC is composed of agencies from all over the county. Today we have trusted staff from Volunteer Fire Departments, Search and Rescue, Sheriff’s Posse, Private entities, and County employees.

As we continue to work through this situation, we are working with our established partners to help provide a safe delivery service for those who are unable to pick up groceries or medicine. We have already reached out to our partner organizations which have all committed to working with us to provide the services within each one of our communities. We will be working with local grocers and pharmacies to work through the process. In addition, we are reaching out to religious and other community organizations for help.