What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

The death toll from the global pandemic has surpassed 10,000 people worldwide and the effects of a global economy grinding to a halt because of the pandemic were beginning to show. The U.N. chief warned of a looming global recession “perhaps of record dimensions” and California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s 40 million residents to stay at home indefintiely. Meanwhile, President Trump’s economic team is launching negotiations with Senate Republicans and Democrats racing to draft a $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package amid the coronavirus outbreak.