North Central Public Health District services update 3/20

In support of social distancing measures implemented statewide to slow the transmission of COVID-19, North Central Public Health District has made changes to how it provides some services.

The walk-in clinic is still open and walk-in services and scheduled appointments are still available. However, if the service doesn’t require a physical visit, such as for birth control refills and emergency contraception, people are encouraged to call instead to 541-506-2600.

The health district asks that only the client who is receiving services enters the building.

Services to WIC clients are being offered over the phone. This will ensure WIC clients continue to receive food benefits, nutrition education and breastfeeding support. Home nursing visits will also be provided over the phone. Both changes are in place through April 30 at this time.

For environmental health services, such as restaurant and food cart licensing, septic systems or drinking water, please call 541-506-2629 for questions or guidance before coming into the office.

At this time North Central Public Health District is not testing for COVID-19. Please contact your physician for guidance.

Social distancing will help “flatten the curve,” meaning it will slow the spread of the disease. Let’s ALL do our part – apart!

(For more information, please contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/NorthCentralPublicHealth/.)