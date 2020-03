THE COVID-19 NURSE HELPLINE IS OPEN AT KVHSee below for screening criteriaCall 509-773-4029 7AM-7PM



Klickitat Valley Health has implemented a COVID-19 Nurse Helpline to assist with the screening of patients who are experiencing symptoms.

PATIENTS WHO ARE EXPERIENCING



Fever greater than 100.4 degrees F

New onset of cough

Sore throat

Muscle aches

Uncontrollable runny nose (not related to allergies)

Shortness of breath

MAY CALL THE KVH COVID-19 NURSE HELPLINE

509-773-4029 OPEN 7 AM- 7PM