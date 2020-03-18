Wyden Introduces Bill to Hold Off on REAL ID Enforcement During Coronavirus Outbreak

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden today announced he is introducing a bipartisan bill that would direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to delay enforcement of REAL ID for at least one year in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“In the middle of this public health crisis, it would be irresponsible and dangerous to ask Oregonians to crowd into lines at their Department of Motor Vehicles to receive the REAL ID documents they need,” Wyden said. “This legislation would postpone this document deadline of Oct. 1, 2020 for a year so people can comply without risking their health or the health of those around them.”

Oregon won’t begin issuing REAL ID compliant licenses until July 6. According to a recent report inThe Oregonian, Oregon officials have estimated that some 960,000 drivers would want a REAL ID card between July 6 and Oct. 1.

Other sponsors in addition to Wyden of this bipartisan bill delaying REAL-ID enforcement until Sept. 30, 2021 include Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT), Gary Peters (D-MI) and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

