Wasco County Commissioners Vote on Declaration of Emergency

Wasco County Commissioners held their first online virtual meeting this morning, with a stripped down agenda. Here was the key piece of business:

Wasco County Commissioners Vote

With that vote, the full commission ratified the declaration of emergency issued by commission chair Scott Hege on Monday. It allows incident command to set up emergency areas within the county which can be barricaded off and mandatory curfew and other restrictions imposed. The two changes referred to by Commissioner Steve Kramer were to adjust the language which allowed incident command to make those decisions to allow for unified command of Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties to also make those decisions, and to reduce the number of people allowed at gatherings from 50 as declared on Monday, to match the limit of 25 set by Governor Brown.