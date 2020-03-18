03 18 20 Oregon Senator Merkley telephone press conference

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley held a telephone press conference Wednesday morning March 18, 2020. He discussed various ideas under consideration in the Senate and House. You can hear the whole conference by clicking on the grey podcast bar below;
Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley held a telephone press conference Wednesday morning March 18, 2020. He discussed various ideas under consideration in the Senate and House. You can hear the whole conference by clicking on the grey podcast bar below;
Copyright Gorge Country Media 2020