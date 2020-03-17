Trump changes tone, gets real on virus threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of trying to play down the risk posed by the coronavirus, President Donald Trump is striking a new, more urgent tone. Trump on Monday delivered a sobering message to Americans still grappling with the reality that their lives will be changing dramatically. The shift was informed in part by a growing realization in the West Wing that the coronavirus crisis is an existential threat to Trump’s presidency, his reelection and legacy. But by Tuesday, Trump had returned to lashing out at his critics. He directed his ire at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after she criticized Trump for telling governors not to rely too much on the federal government.