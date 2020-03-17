Stranded travelers struggle to get home as borders close

BERLIN (AP) — With borders slamming shut, schools and businesses closing and increasingly drastic restrictions on movement, tens of millions of people are heeding government calls to isolate themselves and slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Others are seeking ways of getting home amid widespread travel restrictions. Some governments chartering flights to repatriate their citizens. Spain saw another sharp jump in cases and deaths overnight. Officials in San Francisco issued a sweeping shelter-in-place mandate, ordering millions of residents to stay at home. China says it is now helping dozens of other countries cope with the outbreak after curbing cases at home.