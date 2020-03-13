Nations employ drastic tactics to fight microscopic foe

MADRID, Spain (AP) — Tens of millions of students are staying home on three continents. Security forces are on standby to guard against large gatherings of people, and bars, restaurants and offices are closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In Europe, leaders are channeling wartime rhetoric and tactics against the virus. On Wall Street, stocks surged after promises of financial support from the European Commission, France and Germany for struggling economies. The Italian town of Codogno, which shut down after recording Italy’s first locally spread coronavirus infection, showed that changing habits does make a difference. New infections slowed drastically there compared to the rest of Italy.