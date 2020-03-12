Travel bans, market chaos: Dizzying reaction to virus spread

ROME (AP) — Sweeping travel bans are accelerating around the globe as governments increasingly isolate people at home and within their borders to slow the unfolding coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. halted most travel from Europe and cautioned Americans to reconsider leaving the country. European Union leaders are pushing back at the “unilateral” declaration from President Donald Trump, insisting the continent has taken strong measures against the virus. In Italy, the center of Europe’s outbreak, all stores and restaurants must close if they can’t space out customers. The spread of coronavirus sent markets into a tailspin Thursday, triggering a circuit-breaking halt in trading in the U.S.