What’s Happening: Beijing quarantine, Merkel issues warning

New clusters of the coronavirus are expanding in the United States and Europe, as Italy becomes the most active epicenter of the new disease. While infections in South Korea are waning, a new cluster at a call center in the capital of Seoul is raising alarms. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, meanwhile, is citing expert estimates that up to 70% of the population could be infected by the new coronavirus as a good reason to implement strong anti-virus measures While many government leaders are warning against shaking hands, others are finding it hard to break with this habit even as officials have been testing positive for the virus.