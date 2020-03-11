News agency: Iran VP, 2 Cabinet members have new virus

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency is reporting the Islamic Republic’s senior vice president and two other Cabinet members have the new coronavirus. The report Wednesday night by Fars, believed to be close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, comes amid days of speculation about the health of Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri. Jahangiri has not been seen in pictures of recent top level meetings. Fars says the others sick are Ali Asghar Mounesan, minister of cultural heritage, handcrafts and tourism, and Reza Rahmani, minister of industry, mines and business. There was no immediate report on state media about the officials being ill. Iran is among the world’s hardest-hit nations by the virus.