Virus upends life in Italy as China vows to defeat epidemic

BEIJING (AP) — Italy has begun an extraordinary, sweeping lockdown because of the coronavirus, with travel restrictions being enforced by soldiers and police. In China, the diminishing threat prompted President Xi Jinping to visit the epicenter of Wuhan and declare: “We will certainly defeat this epidemic.” Caseloads are increasing in France, Spain and Germany, and fear is growing in the United States, where more than 750 people are infected and even some senior political leaders are putting themselves under quarantine. Asian markets have posted modest gains, but fear was rampant that economies stood at the brink of recession.