Thousands on virus-hit cruise ship wait their turn to leave

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of passengers aboard a cruise ship struck by the coronavirus are anxiously awaiting their turn to leave the vessel, even if means being shipped to military bases for weeks of quarantine. After days of being forced to idle off the Northern California coast, the Grand Princess docked Monday in Oakland with some 3,500 passengers and crew aboard. Several hundred were released from the ship, including some requiring hospital care and a group of Canadians who were flying home. Some Californians were bused to nearby Travis Air Force Base. But about 2,000 people still await their chance to disembark.