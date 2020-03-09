Virus closes sites around the world; stocks, oil prices sink

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Fear over the new coronavirus virus outbreak is sending stock and oil prices plunging even as many of Beijing’s white-collar workers returned to their offices. In Italy, more than 16 million people were puzzling out new virus lockdown rules and inmates rioted against restrictions on family visits. In the United States, some 2,000 passengers leaving a cruise ship in California face 14-day quarantines, while two U.S. lawmakers went into quarantine themselves after coming in contact with a person who attended a recent political conference and later tested positive. In all, more than 110,000 people have tested positive for the disease but more than 62,000 have already recovered.