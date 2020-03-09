Netanyahu rivals to cooperate on forming new government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief rival says he has agreed with a smaller party to work together to form a new government following national elections last week. The announcement by Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White Party, dealt a new setback to Netanyahu as he struggles to hold on to power ahead of his upcoming trial on corruption charges. In a statement, Gantz said he held a good meeting Monday with Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the small Yisrael Beitenu party. He says they agreed to “work together to assemble a government that will pull Israel out of the political deadlock.”