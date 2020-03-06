Stocks fall, bond yields take another breathtaking drop

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street and bond yields are sinking to more record lows as investors fear that economic damage from the spreading coronavirus outbreak will be longer than previously thought. Major U.S. indexes are down nearly 2% in morning trading. European markets were down even more and Asian indexes also closed sharply lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note at one point dropped below 0.70%. Gold prices rose as investors ducked for cover and the price of oil fell more than 7% as investors doubted whether OPEC can agree with Russia on cutting production to keep up with falling demand.