Asylum-seekers, coronavirus collide with complicated results

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — No entry, says Hungary. Not all at once, says Greece. Watch out, says Croatia: They might have the coronavirus. This week, thousands of asylum-seekers sit at the intersection of a pair of fast-moving news stories — a spike in migration in Europe and uncertainty about the global spread of the new and sometimes deadly virus. They have found themselves trapped between two worlds, at the mercy of political machinations and governments that are telling them in no uncertain terms: We don’t want you here. The complex situation has commanded the attention of rights advocates across Europe and anti-immigration extremists on the ground in at least one nation.