Syrian, Turkish armies engage in new deadly clashes in Idlib

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says two more of its soldiers have been killed in a Syrian government attack in northwestern Syria. The deaths Wednesday come as steady clashes between the two national armies continued to rack up casualties. Turkey has sent thousands of troops into the area to support Syrian insurgents holed up there, but hasn’t been able to stop the Russian-backed Syrian government offensive to retake Idlib province. The assault came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to depart for Moscow where he says he aims to broke a cease-fire in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Moscow has sought to lay the blame for the escalation on Ankara.