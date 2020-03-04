Anti-virus measures take drastic turns in Saudi, Iran, Italy

BANGKOK (AP) — Saudi Arabia has banned citizens from performing the Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca, Italy is weighing closing schools nationwide, and Iran has cancelled Friday prayers for a second week. Fear of the spreading coronavirus is on the rise, and with it, drastic measures to slow down the disease. Deaths have spiked in Italy and Iran, which, along with South Korea, account for 80% of new cases outside China. The U.N. health agency says about 3.4% of people infected with the virus COVID-19 globally have died, making it more fatal than the common flu. In the United States, frustration mounted over U.S. officials’ delays and missteps in testing people.