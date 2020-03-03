US stocks get a boost from emergency rate cut from the Fed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks got a boost Tuesday after the Federal Reserve made an emergency cut to interest rates in hopes of shielding the economy from the effects of the fast-spreading virus. Stocks swung from a loss of 1% to a gain of 1% shortly after the Fed’s announcement, then were up 0.6% in mid-morning trading. The Dow Jones Insustrial Average had surged 5% Monday and had its biggest-ever point gain in anticipation of moves by the Fed and other central banks to support the global economy following the worst week for stocks since the financial crisis of 2008.