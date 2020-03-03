Super Tuesday voters in some states brave severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Deadly storms left treacherous conditions in at least two of the 14 states where residents were going to vote on Super Tuesday. Some polling sites in Nashville were relocated at the last minute and sites across Nashville and in Davidson and Wilson counties opened an hour late. In rural central Alabama, high winds howled and the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for at least five counties. The storms knocked out the power at at least one polling site, leaving voters to make their selections by flashlight.