KVH issues Coronavirus update and precautions

GOLDENDALE, WASHINGTON – Klickitat Valley Health (KVH), is taking the COVID-19 virus seriously. The hospital and clinic are well stocked with N-95 type masks (the preferred mask type for this virus) and other respirator options to protect staff and the community in the event of a COVID-19 infection.

KVH is also conducting exercises to ensure staff readiness The district is actively working with local and regional health officials as this is a rapidly evolving situation.

While accessing services at KVH, patients and families will notice extra measures being taken to ensure staff and community safety and wellness. As part of the protocol, patients and family members will likely be asked if there has been any recent travel outside the United States. Any patient or family member displaying flu-like symptoms may be asked to put on a mask for additional safety. Extra signage has been placed throughout the hospital and clinic with information about COVID-19.

Klickitat Valley health is asking that anyone who has traveled to areas with high infection rates, has flu-like symptoms, and feels in need of medical care, to please put on a mask before entering the premises if possible or as soon as you are able.

KVH is reminding staff and the community at large that the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is the same as preventing the spread of influenza and other viruses.

“Practicing good hand hygiene is still the most effective means of protection. Wash your hands! Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth. Remember to sneeze or cough into your elbow rather than your hands and stay home when ill,” advises Paula Riley, RN, Infection Prevention and Employee Health manager at KVH.



If you would like more information about COVID-19, please go to the Centers for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov/) or Washington Department of Health (https://www.doh.wa.gov/). For local questions about Klickitat County, feel free to call the Health Department at 509-773-4565.