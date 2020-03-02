Wyden Statement on Supreme Court Decision to Hear ACA Case

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued a statement after the Supreme Court announced it would hear the Texas v. U.S. court case later this year. The case, brought by Republican states and supported by the Trump administration, would eliminate pre-existing condition protections, middle-class tax credits for health care and the Medicaid expansion if successful.

“Thanks to Donald Trump, pre-existing condition protections are on the chopping block this fall,” Wyden said. “Americans who count on their health care will hear loud and clear who is fighting to secure protections for pre-existing conditions, and who is trying to take them away. Trump and his Republican allies in Congress still have time to abandon their position that pre-existing condition protections should be taken away.”