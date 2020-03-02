Q&A: What’s next for the Tokyo Olympics as virus spreads?

TOKYO (AP) — The spreading virus from China has been reported in more than 60 countries and puts the Tokyo Olympics at risk. The Olympics are to open on July 24. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 25. The head of Tokyo’s organizing committee is holding talks this week with the International Olympic Committee about the next steps. The torch relay in Japan is to start on March 26 and could see changes and restrictions. Key test events are also coming up this month and in April. Some are to involve athletes from abroad. Others are already planned for only Japanese athletes.