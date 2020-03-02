Japanese mothers struggle to cope after virus shuts schools

TOKYO (AP) — Schools across Japan are closing for up to four weeks in a government effort to slow the rapid spread of the new virus. The sudden measure is a burden for working mothers, especially single parents or those with small children. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a plan last Thursday to close schools from Monday until the end of this month. He says the coming period is critical in determining whether Japan can take control of the outbreak. Nearly 1,000 people, including 706 on a quarantined cruise ship, have been infected in the country and 12 have died.