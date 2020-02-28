Turkey, Russia talk on Syria as migrants rush Greek border

REYHANLI, Turkey (AP) — The presidents of Turkey and Russia have spoken by phone to try to defuse tensions that rose significantly in Syria after 33 Turkish troops were killed in a Syrian government airstrike. A new wave of refugees and migrants are headed for the Greek border after Turkey said it would no longer hold them back. Thursday’s attack marked the deadliest day for the Turkish military since Ankara first entered the Syrian conflict in 2016 and also was the most serious escalation between Turkish and Russian-backed Syrian forces, raising the prospect of an all-out war. An aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet “as soon as possible” on Syria.