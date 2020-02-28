Stocks fall on Wall Street, head for worst week since 2008

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street, shaving another 2.5% off the Dow Jones industrials and putting the market on track for its worst week since October 2008. Bond prices soared again as investors sought safety, pushing yields down further into record-low territory. The weeklong rout in markets is being driven by fears that the spreading coronavirus will derail the global economy. The S&P 500 index fell 60 points, or 2.1%, to 2,917 and is down 14% since hitting a record high just 10 days ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 650 points, or 2.5%, to 25,110. The Nasdaq fell 115 points, or 1.4%, to 8,443.