WHAT’S HAPPENING? Virus forges on, as world hunts solutions

The world is scrambling to get on top of the new coronavirus outbreak that has spread from its epicenter in China to most corners of the planet. Governments and doctors are presenting an array of solutions as everyday life around the world is disrupted in a manner that’s not been seen in recent times. Schools are being closed in Japan while pilgrims to Islam’s holiest shrines in Saudi Arabia are being kept out and President Donald Trump has moved to get on top of the criticism that’s been hurled at his administration for its response to the virus’ spread. The AP will be providing regular summaries of the main developments in the virus outbreak.