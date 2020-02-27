Virus response in Mideast tainted by political views of Iran

BEIRUT (AP) — As the coronavirus spreads across the Middle East, so is the scrutiny and criticism of Iran. Iran has seen 26 people die from the virus, and many of its regional rivals blame it for mishandling the crisis. The criticism has fallen along familiar political fault lines. Iran’s neighbors have all announced measures to cut links with the country, either completely closing their borders and suspending air traffic or limiting travel. Blaming Iran for the outbreak increases Iran’s isolation and also comes as both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have encouraged the harder line against Tehran that has been taken by U.S. President Donald Trump.